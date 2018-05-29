Group pushing for Dog Park in Carbondale get endorsement by City Council

The Carbondale City Council recently approved a resolution in support of Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks, which is trying to build Carbondale's first dog park.

The group was founded in 2016 and has been working on building a dog park for the past 2 years.

They plan to put the dog park at Parrish Park in Carbondale.

The city of Carbondale helped find and applied for a grant of $33,650 through AARP which will cover the cost of the fencing for the dog park project, the city has also offered to put in the water line for the park and lay concrete pads to the entrance of the dog park.

Jane Adams the president of Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks says that the total cost of the project will range from 80-100,000 dollars. She thinks that with the cities resolution backing the group it will be much easier to obtain grants.

"We don't have very many places in Carbondale where people can meet across a common interest, in an informal way and get to know their neighbors, get to know other people. we are an incredibly diverse community," said Adams. "This will give them a place to do that."

The group is hoping to find other grants and will raise additional money through private donations and different events to cover the cost. The President of Friends of Dogs Jane Adams spoke about how this dog park could bring the community together.

