Plan to raise smoking age stalls in Illinois House

A semi-truck crash is no longer blocking the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway near the US 641 Spur Interchange near Benton in Marshall County, Kentucky.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says the low-pressure system will continue to push north and northeast across mainly southern Illinois and Kentucky through the morning hours.
Early Wednesday morning on May 30 at around 2:26 a.m. the City of Carbondale Police Department and the City of Carbondale Fire Department responded to the 200 block of East Walnut Street for a crash.
Illinois lawmakers are entering the next-to-last day of their spring session and are optimistic about meeting their deadline for a state budget.
A fallen tree has been removed from Mt. Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, Missouri as of 5:45 a.m. on May 30.
