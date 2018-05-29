Getting a liquor license now easier in Carbondale, IL

Getting a liquor license is now easier in the city of Carbondale, Illinois. (Source: KFVS)

In a meeting last Tuesday, the City Council voted to remove a step in the application process for liquor licenses in the city with the hopes of speeding up the process for businesses wanting to serve alcohol.

Prior to the change, businesses applying for a liquor license had applications reviewed by the Liquor Advisory Board before being sent to the Local Liquor Control Commission. Now, they just go straight to the latter group.

Carbondale Chamber of Commerce Interim Director, Jennifer Olson says she's excited about the future business potential this change could bring.

"I think it might encourage existing businesses to add alcohol into the mix," she said, "I know some of our smaller businesses have stayed away from it because they thought it was too cumbersome or too expensive to make that offering, but it is nice to have a beverage with your meal."

She also hopes that this change to liquor licensing laws will encourage businesses to participate in more outdoor events in the city like concerts or festivals after they have applied for their licenses.

