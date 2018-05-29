Former MO Lt. Gov. Kinder speaks on Greitens' resignation

Former Missouri Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder ran against Eric Greitens for the governor's seat in 2016.

He said he wasn't surprised by the governor's resignation, but that he didn't expect it to be on Tuesday.

"A lot of us have been expecting either this in today or an impeachment, which was going to follow, really since January," he said.

Kinder has an interesting perspective as a former lieutenant governor.

Mike Parson is expected to step in as governor on June 1 when Greitens' resignation goes into effect. But just how ready is he to jump into the seat and who then becomes lieutenant governor?

"Mike Parson has a track record of service to the public in the state of Missouri, he was a county sheriff in southwest Missouri, in Polk County, just north of Springfield, then he was elected to the House of Representatives, served there, served in the Senate before he was elected lieutenant governor two years ago," Kinder said. "And I think it's an opportunity for Missourians to move forward under the new governor, who will be Mike Parson. for at least two more years."

Kinder went on to say there has historically, throughout Missouri's statehood, been no provision for the filling of a vacancy in the office of the lieutenant governor. He said he believed the legislature passed a bill in 2018, specifically providing for the governor to fill a vacancy by appointment.

Moving forward for the Missouri Republican party, Kinder said he thought it cleared the decks for the party, just as it does for the state. He said it gives them an opportunity to move this "unpleasant story" off the table and focus on issues Missouri cares about.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.