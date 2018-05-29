7-year-old dead after lightning strike in Weakley County, TN - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

7-year-old dead after lightning strike in Weakley County, TN

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) -

A seven-year-old is dead in Weakley County, Tennessee after being struck by lightning.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, a group of children were playing outside under a tree when the tree was hit by lightning.

One of the children, a seven-year-old boy, was killed by the lightning strike. 

The Weakley County Medical Examiners Officer ruled the death an accident.

