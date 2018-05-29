Carbondale H.S. team to compete in quizbowl

A team from Carbondale Community High School will be competing against other teams at the quizbowl nationals at the National Scholastic Championship (NSC). (Source: Pixabay)

A team from Carbondale Community High School will be competing against other teams at the quizbowl nationals at the National Scholastic Championship (NSC).

It will be held on June 2-3 in Reston, Virginia at the Hyatt Regency Reston.

Students will compete against more than 90 other high school teams from around the country and the world. Topics include literature, history, science, and the arts.

The team from Carbondale took 55th place at the tournament in 2017.

