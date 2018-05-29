2 wanted in drug charges in Weakley County, TN

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of two people in Martin, Tenn. on May 25.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, an investigation led to a warrant being executed in Martin, Tenn. Investigators found 5 and a half ounces of methamphetamine along with drug scales and $1200 in cash.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 28-year-old Ereo Scates and 25-year-old Laporsha Spinks.

Both were charged with possession of schedule 2 methamphetamine with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scates should be considered armed and dangerous.

Scates and Spinks both have ties to Jackson, Tenn.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of these two people please contact the Weakley County Sheriff's Department.

