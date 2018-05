Valle Catholic beat Mansfield 12-5 for its 5th State Championship. (Source: Pixabay.com)

The Valle Catholic Warriors headed into the Class 2 finals with a 24-9 record.

The Warriors faced Mansfield on May 29th to determine the Missouri Class 2 State Championship.

Valle Catholic beat Mansfield 12-5 for its 5th State Championship.

