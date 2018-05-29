Crash on Hwy. 154 at Hwy. 150 in Perry Co., IL

Illinois State Police are at the scene of a semi vs. car crash in Perry County, Illinois. (Source: Raycom Media)Illinois State Police was at the scene of a crash in Perry County, Illinois.

According to Trooper Josh Haile, it happened Tuesday, May 29 at the intersection of Hwy.154 and Hwy. 150 sometime around 3 p.m. The road had been blocked

Fire and ambulance crews were also called to the scene. The sheriff's office is handling the investigation.

