Malden defeats Holden in Class 3 state baseball semifinal

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The Malden, Missouri High School baseball team defeated Holden, Mo. 9-3
The Malden, Missouri High School baseball team defeated Holden, Mo. 9-3 in the State Class 3 State Tournament on Tuesday, May 29.

The Green Wave will play for the state title on Wednesday.

