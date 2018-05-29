Malden defeats Holden in Class 3 state baseball semifinal

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). In this Monday, May 28, 2018 photo, Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz throws to first after getting the force out at home plate as Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo slides in hard during the eighth inning of a baseball game in ...

Major League Baseball informed the Chicago Cubs that Anthony Rizzo's hard slide into Pittsburgh catcher Elias Diaz during a Memorial Day victory should have been ruled interference.