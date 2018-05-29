5/29/18 - Open Conversation

By Chris Conroy

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

As most of us were preparing for the Memorial Day weekend, yet another school shooting took place in America. Let's stop and think about that. A student walked into a middle school science classroom and opened fire, injuring a student and a teacher. Unfortunately it seems like we're becoming numb. When we hear it, we offer thoughts and prayers and we absolutely should offer both. But what we really should be doing is asking, “What are we going to do about it?”

One man took this particular school shooting into his own hands. Former SIU football player and teacher Jason Seaman was shot three times while he tackled the gunman in his classroom. There's no telling how many lives this modern day hero saved last Friday. While being honored at a high school baseball game Monday, Seaman humbly thanked the community for their support. 13-year-old Ella Whistler was shot and is continuing to heal. She really needs those thoughts and prayers.

CBS News Coverage of the Noblesville, Indiana Middle School Shooting

Teachers need to be in the classroom to teach our children and lead them. Students like Ella need to feel safe while they learn. But, the solution is not simple and is unfortunately polarizing because so many people are passionate about their views. And many times, that passion makes us deaf to other ideas.

So where do we go from here? Unfortunately there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Let’s not continue letting ourselves get numb to the problem and letting it become part of our culture. Let’s talk about it. Open conversation HAS to take place and all sides need to listen to each other. Even if it means getting angry or hurting each other’s feelings, what needs to be said...needs to be said.

Exploring what it really takes to keep our children safe in school makes this A Better Heartland.

This is just one of many opinions. If you'd like to comment we want to hear from you. Use the e-mail or mailing address below to submit your comments. Be sure to include your name and hometown in case we use your comment on the air.

E-mail A Better Heartland

A Better Heartland/KFVS

310 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-335-1212

Return to A Better Heartland main page