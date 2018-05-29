FBI warns your router may be infected by Russian Malware

The FBI is warning all of us to keep an eye on our internet routers, they say Russian hackers may have infected it with malware. (Source: Raycom Media)

The FBI is warning all of us to keep an eye on our internet routers, they say Russian hackers may have infected it with malware.

You're probably wondering, what is Malware? It's basically just harmful software that finds its way onto your computer.

The FBI is warning that it's affected hundreds of thousands of people in the United States and there's a simple fix.

All you have to do is find the reset button on the back of your router, which is the box that supplies your internet connection, hold it for five seconds.

Michael Walker of Cape Computer Repair said this mostly affects certain brands, but they recommend everyone reset their routers just in case.

"The problem the FBI is referring to applies primarily to Netgear, Lexus, and TP-link routers so if you have one of those are going to be the primary brands to be concerned with," said Walker.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

There are also things you can do to protect yourself from malware like this.

You can make sure your router has the most updated firmware, and watch for messages from your browser complaining that something is wrong.

If you get several messages from your computer that things are amiss, you should get it checked by a professional.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.