IDOT announces improvements during 6-year program

A number of roads and highways are planned to be updated during a six-year-improvement program by the Illinois Department of Transportation. (Source: IDOT)

According to IDOT, the projects are scheduled for 2019.

“This is an encouraging investment for Illinois’ transportation system, aimed at making long-term and cost-effective changes that will help keep our roads and bridges reliable and safe,” said Sen. Dale Fowler (R) Harrisburg. “In 2019, IDOT has identified 13 projects throughout the 59th District, including improvements and work to approximately seven miles of roadways and a total of four bridge replacements.”

According to IDOT, the projects scheduled will cost approximately $38.5 million, including $12.7 million directed toward adding lanes to Interstate 57 between Johnson City and West Frankfort.

“This stretch of interstate is an extremely busy roadway for our region. Not too long ago, lanes were added to the interstate between Johnson City and Marion to help improve traffic flow and safety,” said Sen. Fowler. “This project just extends that six-lane interstate system expansion, continuing the efforts to make our interstate system safer and more efficient for our drivers.”

Other local projects include:

$600,000 for a bridge repair at the Big Bay Interchange on Interstate 24 in Massac County.

$300,000 for bridge repair on Interstate 24 at the Goreville Interchange in Johnson County.

$5.6 million for a bridge replacement on Interstate 24, two miles north of US 4 in Massac County.

$60,000 for bridge deck sealing at the Mississippi River Bridge on Interstate 57 in Alexander County.

$2.5 million for a bridge replacement on Interstate 57/US 51 under County Highway 7 just 4.3 miles south of Union County Line in Pulaski County.

$4.5 million for a bridge replacement on Interstate 57/US 51 about a mile north of the Pulaski County Line in Union County.

$1.2 million for resurfacing of 2.63 miles of roadway on Interstate 57, near Cache River in Union County.

$325,000 for culvert repair on Interstate 57 in Union and Johnson Counties.

$1.2 million for a bridge replacement on US 45 over the Little Cache Creek just South of Illinois Route 146 in Johnson County.

$8 million for location studies for the Ohio River Bridge, a mile south of Cairo in Alexander County. Costs for this project will be shared between the State of Illinois the State of Kentucky.

$1 million for a bridge replacement on Illinois 141 over Cane Creek, just east of Illinois Route 1 in White and Gallatin Counties.

$500,000 for bridge repairs throughout Hamilton, Jefferson and Alexander Counties.

“These projects will go a long way toward improving our transportation infrastructure in the region, promoting future economic growth and improving roadway safety,” said Sen. Fowler. “I’m excited to see funding being directed toward some of our most critical transportation needs in our communities, including a number of bridge replacements and repairs.”

