Safety urged after more injuries reported at Garden of the Gods over holiday weekend

Sheriff Keith Brown is urging safety after a number of responses made to the recreational areas of Shawnee National Forest in Saline County, Illinois.

According to the sheriff, three responses were made to Garden of the Gods over Memorial Day weekend.

A 19-year-old from Chicago fell and suffered a leg injury, a female from Kansas City, Mo. fell and broke her hip and a child was treated for overheating.

Pope County authorities responded last week to a deadly fall at Burden Falls.

Both sheriff's offices have also responded to people being lost in the forest.

Sheriff Brown reminds visitors to the Garden of the Gods to wear appropriate shoes and clothing, bring water and a charged cell phone.

Also, let someone know where you are at all times.

"This is a wilderness area and there is wildlife in the area, that includes snakes, it takes awhile for first responders to arrive to the park and even longer to locate someone in the park," said Brown.

Brown added the area doesn't have very good cell phone coverage, so don't be entirely dependent on it.

Bring a whistle also, that might get someone's attention if you get lost.

Saline County 911 does have the ability to receive 911 texts, and it has been used to find lost hikers in the past.

