SIU trustees special board meeting to be held in Springfield, IL

A special board meeting of the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees will be held in Springfield, Illinois on Wednesday, May 29.

The meeting was called by the chair and will begin at 10 a.m in the auditorium of the SIU School of Medicine.

There will be a possible meeting location change for an executive session in the Person Museum.

It is expected that a motion will be made to close the meeting to the public.

The open meeting agenda includes public comments and questions, the election of representatives to the state universities civil service system merit board, to consider a position on SIU legislation and house resolution, motion for executive session.

During the open portion there will be three resolutions on the table (HB 1292, 1293, 1294) in regards to the 50/50 Appropriations, SIU System Split, and the “Reconstitution” of the Board of Trustees.

The board will vote on the University’s position on this, whether in favor, against or if they will remain neutral.

The closed session is about personnel matters or legal matters.

