Morthland College in West Frankfort, IL shuts doors

Morthland College in West Frankfort, Illinois will not open in Fall 2018. (Source: KFVS)

Morthland College in West Frankfort, Illinois will not open in Fall 2018.

This is due to lack of funding, according to a press release.

According to the college:

"Following an early January of 2017 General Assessment Program Review by the United States Department of Education, a Heightened Cash Monitoring, Level 2 sanction was imposed on the college on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017, ultimately leading to an emergency action letter the following August, representing the Chicago-Denver office’s attempt to revoke Morthland College’s ability to disperse federal funds entirely. To date, MC has received no program review report from the Department’s January of 2017 visit. MC’s appeal of its August of 2017 emergency action letter currently sits in the Office of Hearing and Appeals in Washington DC, where parties have been in settlement negotiations since late November of 2017 and to date have been unable to reach an agreement."

The college was unable to disperse federal aid after the Dept. of Education imposed a sanction in January 2017.

The college does not have the funds to open this fall. The college denies the allegations in the Dept. of Education's emergency action letter. They say they are cooperating with the Illinois Board of Education and it's accreditation agency.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Ninety percent of the students require funding.

The closure will result in 150 jobs lost.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.