Morthland College in West Frankfort, IL shuts doors

A semi-truck crash is no longer blocking the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway near the US 641 Spur Interchange near Benton in Marshall County, Kentucky.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says the low-pressure system will continue to push north and northeast across mainly southern Illinois and Kentucky through the morning hours.
Early Wednesday morning on May 30 at around 2:26 a.m. the City of Carbondale Police Department and the City of Carbondale Fire Department responded to the 200 block of East Walnut Street for a crash.
Illinois lawmakers are entering the next-to-last day of their spring session and are optimistic about meeting their deadline for a state budget.
A fallen tree has been removed from Mt. Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, Missouri as of 5:45 a.m. on May 30.
Police say the parents had gotten into an argument, leading the boyfriend to get out of the car with the baby before the alleged attack.
The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.
Gottlieb said she showed her son's passport, but the agent wasn't satisfied and demanded a birth certificate.
They pull dogs from high-kill shelters in Texas, transporting them to the Northwest and into the arms of eager adopters.
The father is facing his third operating while intoxicated charge as well as a child endangerment charge.
The manager is now reportedly on leave, and IHOP says it will re-train its employees.
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.
A four-year-old girl was killed after a shooting Tuesday night in LaPlace. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle.
Roseanne Barr tweeted an apology to the show's cast and crew after the news that ABC Entertainment canceled her show.
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...
