Cardinals even series with a 6-1 win over Milwaukee - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cardinals even series with a 6-1 win over Milwaukee

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
The St. Louis Cardinals will try to get a win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, May 29 after losing on Monday 8-3. (Source: KFVS) The St. Louis Cardinals will try to get a win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, May 29 after losing on Monday 8-3. (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

The St. Louis Cardinals will try to get a win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, May 29 after losing on Monday 8-3.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Harrison Badar leads off the scoring with a solo homer run in the second (1-0 Cardinals).

Matt Carpenter walked with the bases loaded in the second to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Jedd Gyorko finished off the scoring in the second with a two-run single for a 4-0 lead.

In the fifth, Matt Carpenter homered to make it 5-0.

Jonathan Villar gave the Brewers some life with an RBI double in the seventh (5-1 Cardinals).

Cardinals' Francisco Pena hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Cardinals win it 6-1.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • MLB: Rizzo's slide not dirty, it was illegal

    MLB: Rizzo's slide not dirty, it was illegal

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:25:34 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:29 AM EDT2018-05-30 14:29:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). In this Monday, May 28, 2018 photo, Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz throws to first after getting the force out at home plate as Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo slides in hard during the eighth inning of a baseball game in ...(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). In this Monday, May 28, 2018 photo, Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz throws to first after getting the force out at home plate as Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo slides in hard during the eighth inning of a baseball game in ...
    Major League Baseball informed the Chicago Cubs that Anthony Rizzo's hard slide into Pittsburgh catcher Elias Diaz during a Memorial Day victory should have been ruled interference.
    Major League Baseball informed the Chicago Cubs that Anthony Rizzo's hard slide into Pittsburgh catcher Elias Diaz during a Memorial Day victory should have been ruled interference.

  • Cardinals even series with a 6-1 win over Milwaukee

    Cardinals even series with a 6-1 win over Milwaukee

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-05-30 02:23:59 GMT
    The St. Louis Cardinals will try to get a win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, May 29 after losing on Monday 8-3. (Source: KFVS)The St. Louis Cardinals will try to get a win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, May 29 after losing on Monday 8-3. (Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis Cardinals will try to get a win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, May 29 after losing on Monday 8-3.

    The St. Louis Cardinals will try to get a win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, May 29 after losing on Monday 8-3.

  • Jets players say NFL owners 'missing point' with anthem rule

    Jets players say NFL owners 'missing point' with anthem rule

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-29 20:05:31 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-05-30 01:25:55 GMT
    New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and left tackle Kelvin Beachum say the NFL's new national anthem policy is "disappointing" and team owners are "missing the point.".
    New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and left tackle Kelvin Beachum say the NFL's new national anthem policy is "disappointing" and team owners are "missing the point.".
    •   
Powered by Frankly