Cardinals even series with a 6-1 win over Milwaukee

The St. Louis Cardinals will try to get a win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, May 29 after losing on Monday 8-3. (Source: KFVS)

Harrison Badar leads off the scoring with a solo homer run in the second (1-0 Cardinals).

Matt Carpenter walked with the bases loaded in the second to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Jedd Gyorko finished off the scoring in the second with a two-run single for a 4-0 lead.

In the fifth, Matt Carpenter homered to make it 5-0.

Jonathan Villar gave the Brewers some life with an RBI double in the seventh (5-1 Cardinals).

Cardinals' Francisco Pena hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Cardinals win it 6-1.

