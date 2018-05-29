$5K reward offered for info about dog reportedly thrown off of o - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

$5K reward offered for info about dog reportedly thrown off of overpass in Eddyville, KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Someone found the dog and grabbed her avoiding cars on the road. (Source: PETA)
EDDYVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

Police are investigating after a dog was found reportedly thrown off of an overpass north on I-20 in western Kentucky.

According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the dog was found on May 20 lying unable to move on the highway. The dog suffered three broken legs. 

Someone found the dog and grabbed her avoiding cars on the road.

The dog underwent surgery free of charge at the Animal Care Clinic of South Elgin.

PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges.

"It takes a callous, dangerous person to toss a puppy off a highway overpass and walk away," says PETA Vice President Collen O'Brien. "PETA needs the public's help in solving this case before this dog's abuser harms anyone else."

The dog was malnourished, had parasites and was covered in ticks.

The 7-month-old, named Trinity, is receiving critical care.

Anyone with information is asked contact the Eddyville Police Department at 270-388-0911.

