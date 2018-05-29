Police say 41 animals found dead in Illinois pet store - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police say 41 animals found dead in Illinois pet store

Authorities say 41 small animals were found dead inside a closed pet store in western Illinois. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay) Authorities say 41 small animals were found dead inside a closed pet store in western Illinois. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say 41 small animals were found dead inside a closed pet store in western Illinois where the electricity had been disconnected.

Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker said Tuesday that police received a complaint on Saturday about Macomb Pet Land, where officers faced an overwhelming smell of dead animals and ammonia. The dead animals included rabbits, hamsters, snakes and mice. No dogs or cats died.

Barker says 56 animals were found alive and placed in foster care.

He says the store's power was shut off May 14 for non-payment of bills.

The store's owner faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals. Baker says she told police she had arranged for someone else to care for the animals.

Macomb is about 60 miles (95 kilometers) west of Peoria.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    MO Gov. Greitens announced resignation

    MO Gov. Greitens announced resignation

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:56 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:56:00 GMT
    Missouri Gov. Greitens announces resignation. (Source: KFVS)Missouri Gov. Greitens announces resignation. (Source: KFVS)

    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens made the statement at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29.

    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens made the statement at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29.

  • 7-year-old dead after lightning strike in Weakley County, TN

    7-year-old dead after lightning strike in Weakley County, TN

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:10:25 GMT
    (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
    (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    A 7-year-old is dead in Weakley County, TN after being struck by lightning.

    A 7-year-old is dead in Weakley County, TN after being struck by lightning.

  • Carbondale H.S. team to compete in quizbowl

    Carbondale H.S. team to compete in quizbowl

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:09:49 GMT
    A team from Carbondale Community High School will be competing against other teams at the quizbowl nationals at the National Scholastic Championship (NSC). (Source: Pixabay)A team from Carbondale Community High School will be competing against other teams at the quizbowl nationals at the National Scholastic Championship (NSC). (Source: Pixabay)
    A team from Carbondale Community High School will be competing against other teams at the quizbowl nationals at the National Scholastic Championship (NSC). (Source: Pixabay)A team from Carbondale Community High School will be competing against other teams at the quizbowl nationals at the National Scholastic Championship (NSC). (Source: Pixabay)

    A team from Carbondale Community High School will be competing against other teams at the quizbowl nationals at the National Scholastic Championship (NSC).

    A team from Carbondale Community High School will be competing against other teams at the quizbowl nationals at the National Scholastic Championship (NSC).

    •   
Powered by Frankly