Chiefs lineman Duvernay-Tardif graduates from med school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif can finally put away the medical books for a while and spend all his free time studying up his playbook.

Duvernay-Tardif graduated from McGill University's medical school on Tuesday.

The Chiefs picked Duvernay-Tardif in the sixth round of the 2014 draft, but despite playing at a smaller Canadian school, he quickly earned a starting job. But he never gave up his pursuit of medicine, spending time each offseason doing school work and hospital rotations.

Duvernay-Tardif posted a photo of himself on social media after commencement wearing a lab coat with "Dr. Duvernay-Tardif" across the back and his No. 76 in Chiefs colors. "This is it!" he said. "Today I become a doctor! It also marks the beginning of a great new adventure."

Duvernay-Tardif plans to begin his medical career after his playing days are over. He signed a $41.25 million, five-year contract to remain with the Chiefs last offseason.

