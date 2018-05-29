Sen. Blunt visits Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, MO to discuss ta - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sen. Blunt visits Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, MO to discuss tax reform

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Sen. Roy Blunt visited Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Mo. to discuss tax reform. (Source: KFVS) Sen. Roy Blunt visited Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Mo. to discuss tax reform. (Source: KFVS)
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Senator Roy Blunt was in southeast Missouri on Wednesday afternoon, May 30.

He was at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport at 1 p.m. and at the Poplar Bluff Municipal Airport at 2:30 p.m. to meet with small business owners, area leaders and entrepreneurs to discuss the Tax Cuts and Job Act.

Blunt voted in favor of the Act, which was signed into law in December 2017. The legislation marked the first major tax reform in more than 30 years.

According to Blunt's office, it allowed several Missouri companies to reinvest in their workforce with bonuses, higher wages and enhanced benefits.

Business owners talked about how the act has benefitted Missouri families. 

"I think it's clearly doing that and when you combine all of those things together, confidence, the end of the regulatory jihad, and a tax bill that really does cut your taxes and help increase jobs, that's a pretty good formula for a good economy."

