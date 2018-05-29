Sen. Blunt to visit Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sen. Blunt to visit Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
WASHINGTON (KFVS) -

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) will be at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff Municipal Airport in Poplar Bluff on Wednesday, May 30.

The senator is to meet with small business owners, local leaders, and entrepreneurs to highlight how the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is benefitting Missouri families and businesses.

He voted in favor of the legislation which was signed into law in December 2017.

