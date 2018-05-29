Former pitcher Mark Littel to help teach at Gideon, MO baseball camp

Former pitcher Mark Littel to help teach at Gideon, MO baseball - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

GIDEON, MO (KFVS) -

Players will have a special day at the Bootheel Best Baseball Camp with former professional pitcher Mark Littel. 

Bring your baseball player out to Gideon Baseball park just east of Gideon, Missouri on Hwy 162. Don't forget to bring a glove, bat, correct shoes and a baseball cap along with you. The cost is $30 at early check-in on Friday, June 1 at 8:30 a.m. 

The event will be on Friday and Saturday, June 8 and 9.

Littel is a Gideon alumnus of '71. He pitched for the Kansas City Royals from 71-77 and for the Cardinals from 78-82. He's been a coach, a 20-year-long stint, and has traveled the world teaching and talking about the sport. 

The boys will learn to throw a baseball, fielding skills, base running, bunting, hitting and more from Littel and coaches from the area.

When to be there:

  • Ages 8 through 13: 9 a.m. to noon
  • Ages 14 through 18: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Keep in mind, there is a limit of 25 players per group. Event organizers say "if you're 10 minutes early, you're on time - if you're 5 minutes early, you're late," so you may want to put a little pep in your step on the way there. 

Call 573-281-8751 to sign up or email dhgales2@gmail.com.

As a bonus event, the community is welcome to come out to the Bootheel Art Center to meet and greet with Littel and Dr. Jerry Caulder. 

Caulder is also an alumnus of Gideon from '60. He is the Father of Agricultural BioTechnology. Both men will be around to visit, answer questions and discuss with the community.

