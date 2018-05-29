Former pitcher Mark Littel to help teach at Gideon, MO baseball camp

The Warriors will host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Thursday night.
The Warriors will host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Thursday night.
The Valle Catholic Warriors head into the Class 2 finals with a 24-9 record.
The Valle Catholic Warriors head into the Class 2 finals with a 24-9 record.
The Malden High School baseball team is taking on Holden in the State Class 3 State Tournament on Tuesday, May 29.
The Malden High School baseball team is taking on Holden in the State Class 3 State Tournament on Tuesday, May 29.
The St. Louis Cardinals will try to get a win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, May 29 after losing on Monday 8-3.
The St. Louis Cardinals will try to get a win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, May 29 after losing on Monday 8-3.