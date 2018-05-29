Court says pro-Greitens' group must comply with subpoena - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Court says pro-Greitens' group must comply with subpoena

A judge says a group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by a legislative committee. (Source: KFVS) A judge says a group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by a legislative committee. (Source: KFVS)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A judge says a secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by a legislative committee trying to determine whether to bring impeachment proceedings against the Republican governor.

The ruling Tuesday by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem applies to an organization called A New Missouri, a social welfare nonprofit created shortly after Greitens took office in order to support his agenda.

A House investigatory committee is seeking communications and documents showing potential coordination between Greitens, his campaign committee and A New Missouri. It also is seeking documents on communications and expenditures by A New Missouri related to media advertising.

An attorney for Greitens' campaign and A New Missouri argued that the subpoena was beyond the scope of the committee's investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

