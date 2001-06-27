Heartland Home Improvement Giveaway - OFFICIAL RULES

1. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these contest rules.

2. No purchase is necessary. Must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Void where prohibited.

3. Employees and families of Raycom Media, Inc., KFVS-TV, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, suppliers, advertising and production agencies (Collectively, the "sponsor"), and sponsors of this promotion are not eligible to participate.

4. To enter, beginning July 27, 2002 log on to www.kfvs12.com and complete the on-line entry or visit any participating sponsor location for an entry form. Reply electronically or mail the completed form to: KFVS12, Home ImprovementGiveaway, P.O. Box 126, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify. Sponsors are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, or forms not delivered due to technical or electronic problems. Enter as often as you wish; however, each entry must be entered/mailed separately

5. Each weekday night from August 1, 2002 to August 16, 2002 during Heartland News at Five, we'll announce one winner chosen from all entries received to date. Winner has until 5:00 the next business day to call and claim their prize. A total of 12 winners will be chosen.

6. Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state and federal taxes incurred by his/her/their participation in the contest. Winner is responsible for complying with any and all local, state and federal laws.

7. Prize(s) may not be exchanged for cash. No substitution of prize(s) permitted. Winner(s) may not sell or transfer any prize(s).

8. Winner(s) agree to the use of his/her/their name(s) and likeness(es), without any additional compensation, by sponsors for publicity. By entering this contest, the winner(s) acknowledge that KFVS12 and all other sponsors and venues have the right to publicize his/her/their name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he/she/they won, and all matters incidental thereto.

9. Upon acceptance of the prize(s), winner(s) release sponsors from any and all liability for injury or damage to property regarding the prize(s).

10. Drivers license or other appropriate picture identification along with Social Security number is required to claim the prize(s) from KFVS or their sponsor locations. The winner(s) and any other persons necessary will be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility and release within five (5) days of date of notification or such prize will be forfeited. Winner(s) must take possession of his/her/their prize by August 31, 2002 or such prize will be forfeited.

11. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KFVS-TV are final and binding.

12. Contest rules are subject to modification by KFVS-TV prior to start of contest.