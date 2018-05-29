Cape Girardeau police hold fitness, self-defense training room o - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau police hold fitness, self-defense training room opening

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Fitness and self-defense training room to open soon at Cape Girardeau Police Dpt. (Source: KFVS) Fitness and self-defense training room to open soon at Cape Girardeau Police Dpt. (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Police Department may have just what you need for fitness or self-defense training. 

A room designed for both types of training will open Wednesday, May 30 at 3 p.m.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, the Cape Girardeau Officers hope to be at the forefront as the national focus on police tactics change to employ the minimum amount of force possible and de-escalation techniques.

Grand opening features:

  • Health and Wellness coordinator Christine Jaegers will demonstrate quick workouts you can now do at the facility with the equipment provided.
  • Self-defense demonstrations that should be entertaining and offer a bit of insight into the type of classes and seminars that will soon be offered.
  • Free samples from facility sponsors and businesses.
  • Times and dates of upcoming self-defense classes and specialized seminars will be released.

Hann said a self-defense and striking seminar hosted by the current C.O.H. mixed martial arts 185-pound champion immediately following the open house. This is free to Cape Girardeau police officers, civilian employees and communication officers. This will be a tremendously beneficial seminar for officers who wish to sharpen their self-defense skills according to Hann.

The department is also in the process of securing new monthly workouts you can follow on the facilities’ Smart TV at your own convenience.

