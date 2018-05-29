Cape Girardeau police hold fitness, self-defense training room opening

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens made the statement at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29.
A 7-year-old is dead in Weakley County, TN after being struck by lightning.
A team from Carbondale Community High School will be competing against other teams at the quizbowl nationals at the National Scholastic Championship (NSC).
Illinois State Police was at the scene of a crash in Perry County, Illinois.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of two people in Martin, Tenn. on May 25.
Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.
The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.
The manager is now reportedly on leave, and IHOP says it will re-train its employees.
The unidentified man told reporters he was just trying to protect the neighborhood.
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...
Investigators say a man who was riding a moped down a Lowcountry trail punched a woman and cut a man with a knife after he was told not to ride the vehicle on the trial.
A "nearly continuous" plume of gas and steam is pouring from Kilauea's summit crater amid ongoing explosive eruptions that are prompting ashfall warnings for downwind communities, officials said.
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.
A man wanted for murder and arson could be hiding in South Mississippi right now. Sgt. Samuel Worsham with the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia reports investigators are looking for Patrick Nolan, 43.
A fiery case came to a close when a Pearl River County man pled guilty to trying to kill his ex-girlfriend by setting her on fire.
