First Alert: Flash Flood Watch as tropical system moves in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Flash Flood Watch as tropical system moves in

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
The remnants of Alberto will continue to rotate in today. (Source: KFVS) The remnants of Alberto will continue to rotate in today. (Source: KFVS)
Contrast in rain amounts expected as the remnants of Alberto move just east of our area tonight (Source: KFVS) Contrast in rain amounts expected as the remnants of Alberto move just east of our area tonight (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

The remains of Alberto continue to move our way. Out bands are beginning to produce scattered showers, but the majority of the rain will move in tonight.

A flash flood watch is in effect for areas along the Mississippi River with a possible 1 to 3 inches of rain tonight. New models project a more easterly trend, if that is the case, the heaviest rain will be in the eastern counties from Mt. Vernon, Ill. to Paducah, Ky.

On the western side of Alberto will be more isolated with showers.

Temperatures are cooler today due to the cloud cover, but still above average. It is also very sticky thanks to the tropical air. Lows by morning will be in upper 60s and lower 70s.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Wednesday we will see the remains of Alberto move out of the area, but we will still be rather unsettled.

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will likely develop once again. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s. 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    MO Gov. Greitens announced resignation

    MO Gov. Greitens announced resignation

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:45:13 GMT
    Missouri Gov. Greitens announces resignation. (Source: KFVS)Missouri Gov. Greitens announces resignation. (Source: KFVS)

    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens made the statement at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29.

    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens made the statement at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29.

  • 7-year-old dead after lightning strike in Weakley County, TN

    7-year-old dead after lightning strike in Weakley County, TN

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:10:25 GMT
    (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
    (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    A 7-year-old is dead in Weakley County, TN after being struck by lightning.

    A 7-year-old is dead in Weakley County, TN after being struck by lightning.

  • Carbondale H.S. team to compete in quizbowl

    Carbondale H.S. team to compete in quizbowl

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:09:49 GMT
    A team from Carbondale Community High School will be competing against other teams at the quizbowl nationals at the National Scholastic Championship (NSC). (Source: Pixabay)A team from Carbondale Community High School will be competing against other teams at the quizbowl nationals at the National Scholastic Championship (NSC). (Source: Pixabay)
    A team from Carbondale Community High School will be competing against other teams at the quizbowl nationals at the National Scholastic Championship (NSC). (Source: Pixabay)A team from Carbondale Community High School will be competing against other teams at the quizbowl nationals at the National Scholastic Championship (NSC). (Source: Pixabay)

    A team from Carbondale Community High School will be competing against other teams at the quizbowl nationals at the National Scholastic Championship (NSC).

    A team from Carbondale Community High School will be competing against other teams at the quizbowl nationals at the National Scholastic Championship (NSC).

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:35:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:47:25 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

  • Deputies: Mother who reported her baby abducted has been named primary suspect in child's death

    Deputies: Mother who reported her baby abducted has been named primary suspect in child's death

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-05-29 21:48:30 GMT

    The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.

    The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.

  • Mother: IHOP manager refused to serve son with no arms

    Mother: IHOP manager refused to serve son with no arms

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-05-29 10:55:09 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-05-29 13:04:55 GMT

    The manager is now reportedly on leave, and IHOP says it will re-train its employees.

    The manager is now reportedly on leave, and IHOP says it will re-train its employees.

    •   
Powered by Frankly