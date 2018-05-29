First Alert: Flash Flood Watch as tropical system moves in

Contrast in rain amounts expected as the remnants of Alberto move just east of our area tonight (Source: KFVS)

The remnants of Alberto will continue to rotate in today. (Source: KFVS)

The remains of Alberto continue to move our way. Out bands are beginning to produce scattered showers, but the majority of the rain will move in tonight.

A flash flood watch is in effect for areas along the Mississippi River with a possible 1 to 3 inches of rain tonight. New models project a more easterly trend, if that is the case, the heaviest rain will be in the eastern counties from Mt. Vernon, Ill. to Paducah, Ky.

On the western side of Alberto will be more isolated with showers.

Temperatures are cooler today due to the cloud cover, but still above average. It is also very sticky thanks to the tropical air. Lows by morning will be in upper 60s and lower 70s.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Wednesday we will see the remains of Alberto move out of the area, but we will still be rather unsettled.

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will likely develop once again. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.