This week in music: 1975 Shining Star

Let's turn back the clock and spin some records from 43 years ago.

This week in 1975 Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had John Denver at number 5 with Thank God I'm a Country Boy. It was one of six songs released in '75 which topped both the Hot 100 and the Country Singles charts. Later in the summer Denver's two-sided hit "I'm Sorry"/"Calypso" also turned the trick.

The Carpenters were at number four with Only Yesterday. It was Karen and Richard's 12th and final top ten hit.

A band from Springfield, Missouri was in the number three spot. Jackie Blue was the biggest hit from the Ozark Mountain Daredevils. The Daredevils got their start playing at a small theater in Springfield. At the time they were known as Family Tree. Later when they found out a band had already taken that name, they switched to Ozark Mountain Daredevils.

We mentioned those country crossover hits a short time ago. Here's another of those. Before The Next Teardrop Falls turned Freddie Fender into a country music superstar. The song had been around since 1967 and recorded by several acts, but when Fender added a Spanish flair to it, the song became an international hit.

And in the top spot was Shining Star by Earth, Wind & Fire. It was the group's first major hit. The song has become popular in recent years. In the movie Doctor Strange, neurosurgeon Doctor Strange listens to it as he scrubs up and performs brain surgery. WalMart also used it in a commercial this past December. The commercial called the company's 1 and a half million associates "Shining Stars" for working the Christmas season.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.