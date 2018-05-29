What you need to know May 29

Rain could be coming our way (Source: Pixabay)

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 28.

First Alert Forecast

A flash flood watch will go into effect this afternoon.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says as the remnants of Alberto continue to build into the Heartland we could see 1-to-2 inches of rain between now and Wednesday.

Rain chances go up during the afternoon and evening hours. The highest rain chances are in our southeast counties. Highs will get into the 80s where it’s dry, and only into the upper 70s where it rains.

Slightly cooler and drier air will move into the Heartland on Sunday and Monday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Making headlines

Trending web stories

An Illinois pet store is under investigation for animal abuse after animals were allegedly found starved at the store.

In New York, a woman in labor officiated the wedding for a couple before the wife also went into labor.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.