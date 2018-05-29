What you need to know May 29 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know May 29

Rain could be coming our way (Source: Pixabay) Rain could be coming our way (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 28.

First Alert Forecast

A flash flood watch will go into effect this afternoon.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says as the remnants of Alberto continue to build into the Heartland we could see 1-to-2 inches of rain between now and Wednesday. 

Rain chances go up during the afternoon and evening hours. The highest rain chances are in our southeast counties. Highs will get into the 80s where it’s dry, and only into the upper 70s where it rains.

Slightly cooler and drier air will move into the Heartland on Sunday and Monday.

Making headlines

  1. Graves Co., Kentucky officials search for details in a hit-and-run crash.
  2. Four people are dead in Rutherford County, Tennessee after a murder-suicide Monday.  
  3. American flags waved in the wind at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri Monday.
  4. Jackson Co., Illinois communities celebrated the 150 Memorial Day anniversary.
  5. Third Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo is open to traffic after a tree sent a power line down.

Trending web stories

An Illinois pet store is under investigation for animal abuse after animals were allegedly found starved at the store.

In New York, a woman in labor officiated the wedding for a couple before the wife also went into labor.

    MO Gov. Greitens announced resignation

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:45:13 GMT
    Missouri Gov. Greitens announces resignation. (Source: KFVS)Missouri Gov. Greitens announces resignation. (Source: KFVS)

    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens made the statement at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29.

  • 7-year-old dead after lightning strike in Weakley County, TN

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:10:25 GMT
    (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
    A 7-year-old is dead in Weakley County, TN after being struck by lightning.

  • Carbondale H.S. team to compete in quizbowl

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:09:49 GMT
    A team from Carbondale Community High School will be competing against other teams at the quizbowl nationals at the National Scholastic Championship (NSC). (Source: Pixabay)A team from Carbondale Community High School will be competing against other teams at the quizbowl nationals at the National Scholastic Championship (NSC). (Source: Pixabay)
    A team from Carbondale Community High School will be competing against other teams at the quizbowl nationals at the National Scholastic Championship (NSC).

  • ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:35:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:47:25 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

  • Deputies: Mother who reported her baby abducted has been named primary suspect in child's death

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-05-29 21:48:30 GMT

    The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.

  • Mother: IHOP manager refused to serve son with no arms

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-05-29 10:55:09 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-05-29 13:04:55 GMT

    The manager is now reportedly on leave, and IHOP says it will re-train its employees.

