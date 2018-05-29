Graves Co., KY officials search for details in hit-and-run crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves Co., KY officials search for details in hit-and-run crash

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, on May 28 around 7 p.m. deputies responded to a crash that resulted in injuries.

Redmon said it was on Sharon Drive and State Route 1684. Tuesday Foster and Daniel Floyd of McCracken County were traveling southbound on State Route 1684 approaching Sharon Drive.

Due to injuries suffered by Foster and Floyd, Redmon said they were only able to state that a red or maroon vehicle had rear-ended their vehicle, causing Foster to lose control.

Foster's vehicle left the roadway into a heavily wooded area on Sharon Drive and crossed a small creek before coming to rest in the woods according to Redmon.

Mayfield/Graves County EMS transported Foster and Floyd to an area emergency room, for non-life threatening injuries. They are in stable condition at this time.

No other information is available regarding the red or maroon vehicle. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501. Graves County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Mayfield/Graves County EMS.

