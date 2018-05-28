Road open after tree, power line comes down in Cape Girardeau, MO

Third Street between Spanish and Big Bend is open to traffic after a tree came down sending a power line down as well. (Source: Kyle Hinton, KFVS)

Third Street between Spanish and Big Bend is open to traffic after a tree came down sending a power line down as well on Monday evening, May 28.

At 8:05 p.m. on May 28 Ameren reported 218 customers without power in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.

It's not clear if all of the outages were due to the tree coming down.

Cape Police Sgt. Rick Schmidt said fire crews and Ameren were called to the scene.

The Isle of Casino was unaffected by the outage, according to the casino.

No word on when power will be restored.

