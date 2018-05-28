Cardinals fall 8-3 to the hot-hitting Brewers

Mike Montgomery pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning, Anthony Rizzo went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, and the sleep-deprived Chicago Cubs beat the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates 7-0 on Monday.
The Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals on Memorial Day.
