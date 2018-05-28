Cardinals fall 8-3 to the hot-hitting Brewers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cardinals fall 8-3 to the hot-hitting Brewers

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MILWAUKEE, WI (KFVS) -

The Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals on Memorial Day.

Brewers strike first in the second as Manny Pina singles in a run for a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Brewers Christian Yelich homers to make it 2-0.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Milwaukee's Brent Suter doubles in two more runs in the fourth (4-0 Brewers).

Cardinals' bats would wake up with a two-run home run from Yairo Munoz in the fifth to narrow the lead 4-2.

Matt Carpenter would also homer in the fifth to make it 4-3.

Brewers Ryan Braun would single in another run in the fifth for a 5-3 lead.

Jonathan Villar would add on to the Brewers lead with a three-run home run in the seventh giving the Brewers an 8-3 win over the Cardinals.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Game 1 winner usually goes on to hoist Stanley Cup

    Game 1 winner usually goes on to hoist Stanley Cup

    Monday, May 28 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-05-28 22:17:45 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-05-29 00:57:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Lady Liberty wears a Vegas Golden Knights jersey in front of the New York New York resort prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Lady Liberty wears a Vegas Golden Knights jersey in front of the New York New York resort prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.
    Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights have big incentive to win Game 1.
    Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights have big incentive to win Game 1.

  • Another NBA Finals brings another huge challenge for LeBron

    Another NBA Finals brings another huge challenge for LeBron

    Monday, May 28 2018 2:44 AM EDT2018-05-28 06:44:29 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-05-28 23:08:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, right, celebrates a basket during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, right, celebrates a basket during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston.
    LeBron James will get a couple days to catch his breath, then make his annual June journey to Golden State or down to Houston to face a team far better than his.
    LeBron James will get a couple days to catch his breath, then make his annual June journey to Golden State or down to Houston to face a team far better than his.

  • Montgomery shines in spot start, Cubs throttle Pirates 7-0

    Montgomery shines in spot start, Cubs throttle Pirates 7-0

    Monday, May 28 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-05-28 22:33:34 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)Mike Montgomery pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning, Anthony Rizzo went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs(Source: KFVS)Mike Montgomery pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning, Anthony Rizzo went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs

    Mike Montgomery pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning, Anthony Rizzo went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, and the sleep-deprived Chicago Cubs beat the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates 7-0 on Monday.

    Mike Montgomery pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning, Anthony Rizzo went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, and the sleep-deprived Chicago Cubs beat the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates 7-0 on Monday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly