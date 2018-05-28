Cardinals fall 8-3 to the hot-hitting Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals on Memorial Day.

Brewers strike first in the second as Manny Pina singles in a run for a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Brewers Christian Yelich homers to make it 2-0.

Milwaukee's Brent Suter doubles in two more runs in the fourth (4-0 Brewers).

Cardinals' bats would wake up with a two-run home run from Yairo Munoz in the fifth to narrow the lead 4-2.

Matt Carpenter would also homer in the fifth to make it 4-3.

Brewers Ryan Braun would single in another run in the fifth for a 5-3 lead.

Jonathan Villar would add on to the Brewers lead with a three-run home run in the seventh giving the Brewers an 8-3 win over the Cardinals.

