4 injured in 3-vehicle Williamson Co., IL crash on Route 13

According to Illinois State Police, Route 13 is back open after being shut down for a time due to a traffic crash. Four people were injured in the three-vehicle crash.

East and westbound lanes were clear as of 5 p.m. on May 28. The crash happened at 2:36 p.m. east of Dykersburg Road.

An ISP preliminary investigation shows, a 17-year-old driver from Harrisburg was traveling westbound on Illinois 13 and was reportedly traveling at high speeds. The driver rear-ended another vehicle. That vehicle, driven by Tara Sherrod, 47, of Marion, Ill., went into a ditch and the first vehicle continued across the median and hit a third vehicle head-on driven by Beth Griffin, 54, of Eldorado, Ill.

The 17-year-old driver from Harrisburg and a passenger in the Honda, Dana Duvall, 27, of Carrier Mills, Ill. were both flown by helicopter to regional hospitals for treatment. Sherrod and Griffin were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The 17-year-old driver was cited for failure to reduce speed at a crash, improper lane usage and driving while suspended.

