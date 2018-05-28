4 injured in 3-vehicle Williamson Co., IL crash on Route 13 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 injured in 3-vehicle Williamson Co., IL crash on Route 13

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
According to Illinois State Police, Route 13 is back open after being shut down for a time due to a traffic crash. (Source: KFVS) According to Illinois State Police, Route 13 is back open after being shut down for a time due to a traffic crash. (Source: KFVS)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

According to Illinois State Police, Route 13 is back open after being shut down for a time due to a traffic crash. Four people were injured in the three-vehicle crash. 

East and westbound lanes were clear as of 5 p.m. on May 28. The crash happened at 2:36 p.m. east of Dykersburg Road.

An ISP preliminary investigation shows, a 17-year-old driver from Harrisburg was traveling westbound on Illinois 13 and was reportedly traveling at high speeds. The driver rear-ended another vehicle. That vehicle, driven by Tara Sherrod, 47, of  Marion, Ill., went into a ditch and the first vehicle continued across the median and hit a third vehicle head-on driven by Beth Griffin, 54, of Eldorado, Ill.

The 17-year-old driver from Harrisburg and a passenger in the Honda, Dana Duvall, 27, of Carrier Mills, Ill. were both flown by helicopter to regional hospitals for treatment. Sherrod and Griffin were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The 17-year-old driver was cited for failure to reduce speed at a crash, improper lane usage and driving while suspended. 

