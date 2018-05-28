Woman struck by Tennessee-bound freight train in Kentucky

The national anthem rang out as countless American flags waved in the wind at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield Monday. Hundreds of people were there for a somber, heartfelt salute to servicemen and women who have passed away during the annual Memorial Day ceremony.
The national anthem rang out as countless American flags waved in the wind at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield Monday. Hundreds of people were there for a somber, heartfelt salute to servicemen and women who have passed away during the annual Memorial Day ceremony.
Third Street between Spanish and Big Bend is open to traffic after a tree came down sending a power line down as well.
Third Street between Spanish and Big Bend is open to traffic after a tree came down sending a power line down as well.
The Jackson County Board, cities of Carbondale and Murphysboro and General John A. Logan Museum are teaming up to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Memorial Day in the United States on May 28.
The Jackson County Board, cities of Carbondale and Murphysboro and General John A. Logan Museum are teaming up to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Memorial Day in the United States on May 28.
According to Illinois State Police, Route 13 is back open after being shut down for a time due to a traffic crash. Four people were injured in the three-vehicle crash.
According to Illinois State Police, Route 13 is back open after being shut down for a time due to a traffic crash. Four people were injured in the three-vehicle crash.
Widely scattered showers and storms will continue through the evening hours.
Widely scattered showers and storms will continue through the evening hours.