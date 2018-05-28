Marshall Co. Deputies: 'Brass Knuckes' used in assault, suspect arrested

The suspect accused of using brass knuckles in assault (Source: Raycom Media)

A man used brass knuckles in an assault on May 26 according to deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department.

Cory L. Bulter was charged by Deputy Barry Howell with assault second degree, carrying a concealed weapon, and tampering with physical evidence. He was lodged in the Marshall County Detention Center.

Deputies Howell and Luke Rudd said they responded to a report of an assault in Draffenville, Ky.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The victim, Christopher Nelson, told them a vehicle had ridden his bumper from Benton to Draffenville.

According to deputies, Nelson said he stopped in a parking lot to let the vehicle go by but it pulled in as well. When both parties exited the vehicle, the other driver identified as Bulter of Benton, began punching Nelson.

Deputy Luke Rudd said he found the suspect at another business in the Draffenville area and recovered a set of " Brass Knuckles" used in the assault.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.