Cape Girardeau officials respond to report of smoke at Marcus Cinema

Written by Jasmine Adams
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

According to Batallion Chief Mike Ramsey with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, crews responded to the report a transformer fire at Marcus Cinema on May 28.

Ramsey said when they arrived they found no fire but there was a light haze of smoke in theaters 9 and 10.

Ramsey said inspectors at the scene found that the HVAC systems in those theatres were not working correctly. The motors were shut down and a small fire was put out on the roof of theater 9.

Theaters 9 and 10 will not reopen until the motors to those systems have been replaced according to Ramsey.

The rest of the cinema should open shortly after everyone was evacuated. The incident came as a blood drive took place in the cinema's lobby.

Ramsey also said other stores in the area such as Lowe's, Sam's Club and Academy reported power issues and were running on back up power for a short time.

