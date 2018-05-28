First Alert: Summer-like outside, heavy rains possible

Early morning air temps still above 70° over much of the Heartland. (Source: KFVS)

It's going to be a warm, sunny Memorial Day for most of the Heartland.

Brian Alworth says it will be very summer-like, with highs near 90 and plenty of sunshine and humidity.

A few afternoon and evening thunderstorms are likely to develop and could be briefly pretty strong with gusty winds, very heavy rain and lots of lightning.

The best chance of thunderstorms today looks to be over southeastern counties in Kentucky, Tennessee and the Bootheel.

A few are possible in Missouri and Illinois as well. Otherwise, we should have a slightly stronger northeast breeze, which should help just a little.

