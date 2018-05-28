What you need to know May 28 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know May 28

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Enjoy your Memorial Day! (Source: Pixabay) Enjoy your Memorial Day! (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

Good morning, it is Monday, May 28. Happy Memorial Day!

First Alert Forecast

Memorial Day will be very summer-like, with highs near 90 and plenty of sunshine and humidity.

Laura Wibbenmeyer warns that just like on Sunday, however, a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms are likely to develop and could be briefly pretty strong with gusty winds, very heavy rain and lots of lightning.

The best chance of thunderstorms today looks to be over southeastern counties of KY, TN and the Bootheel although a few are possible in MO and IL as well.

Otherwise, we should have a slightly stronger northeast breeze, which should help just a little

Making headlines

  1. A small plane crashed in Butler County, Missouri on Sunday, May 27.
  2. A boat explosion at Lake Barkley left no life-threatening injuries on Sunday.
  3. Click it or Ticket campaigns kick off during Memorial Day weekend. Be safe!
  4. Murphysboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday.
  5. A Golden Alert was issued for a missing Mayfield, Kentucky woman.

Trending web stories

Two McDonald’s customers from Florida are suing the fast food chain for at least $5 million.

When an official softball game announced the national anthem wouldn’t be played before a softball championship, the crowd stood up and sung the song themselves.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here, or on your mobile device here.

  • A somber salute to fallen veterans at Bloomfield cemetery

    Monday, May 28 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-05-29 02:42:06 GMT
    The Missouri State Veteran's Cemetary at Bloomfield, Mo. held it's annual program on May 28. (Source: KFVS)The Missouri State Veteran's Cemetary at Bloomfield, Mo. held it's annual program on May 28. (Source: KFVS)

    The national anthem rang out as countless American flags waved in the wind at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield Monday. Hundreds of people were there for a somber, heartfelt salute to servicemen and women who have passed away during the annual Memorial Day ceremony.

  • Road open after tree, power line comes down in Cape Girardeau, MO

    Monday, May 28 2018 10:16 PM EDT2018-05-29 02:16:33 GMT
    Third Street between Spanish and Big Bend is open to traffic after a tree came down sending a power line down as well. (Source: Kyle Hinton, KFVS)Third Street between Spanish and Big Bend is open to traffic after a tree came down sending a power line down as well. (Source: Kyle Hinton, KFVS)

    Third Street between Spanish and Big Bend is open to traffic after a tree came down sending a power line down as well.

  • Jackson Co., IL communities celebrate 150th Memorial Day anniversary

    Monday, May 28 2018 8:31 PM EDT2018-05-29 00:31:54 GMT
    150th anniversary of Memorial Day in the United States on May 28.(Source: KFVS)150th anniversary of Memorial Day in the United States on May 28.(Source: KFVS)

    The Jackson County Board, cities of Carbondale and Murphysboro and General John A. Logan Museum are teaming up to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Memorial Day in the United States on May 28.

  • 'OMG this is WRONG': Retired teacher corrects letter signed by Trump

    Monday, May 28 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-05-28 20:23:17 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 8:49 PM EDT2018-05-29 00:49:40 GMT

    When Yvonne Mason received a letter from the White House signed by President Donald Trump, she treated it just like she would a paper by any of her students.

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

  • Man throws hot coffee at McDonald's manager

    Monday, May 28 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-05-28 12:48:33 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-05-28 12:48:33 GMT
    The altercation was caught on camera Friday in Lacey. WA. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it. (Source: Surveillance/KIRO/CNN)The altercation was caught on camera Friday in Lacey. WA. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it. (Source: Surveillance/KIRO/CNN)

    The altercation was caught on camera Friday. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it.

