Golden Alert canceled, missing Mayfield, KY woman found safe

A Golden Alert has been cancelled in Graves County, Kentucky for Rebecca L Curd. (Source: Graves County Emergency Management)

A Golden Alert has been canceled in Graves County, Kentucky for Rebecca L Curd. Officials said she was reported missing at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a dark blue shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes and a beaded Indian necklace.

Curd was found safe on Monday, May 28 and is in the house of a family member according to the Mayfield Police Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Graves County officials said Curd is developmentally delayed and suffers from seizures that require medication.

Curd is from Mayfield and will be entered NCIC by Mayfield Police Department.

If you see anyone fitting this description or know of Curd whereabouts, please call Mayfield Police Department at 270-247-1621 or Kentucky State Police Post 1, Mayfield at 270-856-3721.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.