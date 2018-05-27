2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Margaret Anderson, 49, of Metropolis, Ill., was traveling west on Hovekamp Road when an ATV with two juveniles failed to stop at a stop sign.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Anderson tried to avoid them but hit the ATV. Both the driver and passenger on the ATV were thrown from the vehicle and neither was wearing a helmet.

Both juveniles were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.