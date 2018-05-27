2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS) Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Margaret Anderson, 49, of Metropolis, Ill., was traveling west on Hovekamp Road when an ATV with two juveniles failed to stop at a stop sign.

Anderson tried to avoid them but hit the ATV. Both the driver and passenger on the ATV were thrown from the vehicle and neither was wearing a helmet.

Both juveniles were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

    The national anthem rang out as countless American flags waved in the wind at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield Monday. Hundreds of people were there for a somber, heartfelt salute to servicemen and women who have passed away during the annual Memorial Day ceremony.

    Third Street between Spanish and Big Bend is open to traffic after a tree came down sending a power line down as well.

    The Jackson County Board, cities of Carbondale and Murphysboro and General John A. Logan Museum are teaming up to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Memorial Day in the United States on May 28.

    When Yvonne Mason received a letter from the White House signed by President Donald Trump, she treated it just like she would a paper by any of her students.

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    The altercation was caught on camera Friday. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it.

