2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62 near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

According to McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Tommy Myers, 67, of Wickliffe, Ky., stopped on Highway 62 to let traffic clear in order to turn into the Mt. Zion Church parking lot.

Loida Springmeyer, 79, of Woodstock, GA, did not realize Myers was stopped until too late to avoid a collision. Springmeyer rear-ended Myers.

Myers was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Springmeyer was transported to the hospital by helicopter.

Highway 62 was restricted to one lane for approximately 1 hour, shut down completely for approximately 30 minutes as crews cleared the scene and has since been reopened to all traffic.

