Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27.

According to MSHP, a crop duster crash on County Road 221 near County Road 220.

Only the pilot was on board and was uninjured.

MSHP officers have cleared the scene.

The FAA has been advised of the crash.

