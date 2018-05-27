Bollinger County honors fallen soldiers in Memorial Day Program

The 70th annual Memorial Day Service kicked off on Sunday, May 27 at the Bollinger County Memorial Park.

Nearly a hundred people came out to the event to honor those that died while serving in the country's Armed Forces.

We spoke with several people who attended the event. They stated that it's important to honor and remember those that gave their lives for us.

"It's a time to reflect about the sacrifice that so many men and women have gave. Who gave their full measure," Scott Mayfield said.

"We wouldn't have our freedom to have picnics and fish and do whatever we want to do," Michael Liley said. "It's very important that our people, who served in our military forces, get out and do that for us. I'm very proud of our heritage, in my family to all the way back to the Revolutionary War. They fought hard for our freedoms."

Mayfield was glad to see those that attended the event. He said not as many people are honoring those who fought for us but is glad to see so many that still do.

"It seems like in a time in our nation that we seem to forget a lot about our Veterans, I'm glad to see everyone out here today," Mayfield said. "We owe such a debt of gratitude to the men and women who have served us."

The Bollinger County Memorial Park also respected 36 families that were served at the cemetery.

The names of all 36 were read aloud to remember them.

Reflection Quartet sang songs before the event, as well as during the program as well.

The VFW Post 5900 of Marble Hill provided military honors.

The Bollinger County Memorial Park also display an Avenue of Flags throughout the entire cemetery that consists of roughly 400 American Flags.

