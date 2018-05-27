Cardinals finish off series in Pittsburgh with a 6-4 win

The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a three-game series in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas had a rough start for the Redbirds giving up four runs over six innings.

The bats are what was the deciding factor, Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna started things off with a single in the first scoring Matt Carpenter.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Pirates' Colin Moran ties things up with an RBI single in the fourth.

In the fifth, Pittsburgh's Adam Frazier triples in two runs to make it a 3-1 lead.

Also in the fifth, Austin Meadows caps off the Pirates scoring with a sac fly, scoring Adam Frazier.

Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko came in clutch in the seventh with a two-run single (4-3 Pirates).

In the eighth, Harrison Badar singles in the tying run at 4-4.

A good eye leads to a walk for Yairo Munoz with the bases loaded and the Cardinals taking a 5-4 lead.

Cardinals Catcher Carson Kelly reaches on a fielder's choice allowing another run and a final of 6-4 Cardinals.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.