Cardinals finish off series in Pittsburgh with a 6-4 win

Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
PITTSBURGH, PA (KFVS) -

The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a three-game series in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas had a rough start for the Redbirds giving up four runs over six innings.

The bats are what was the deciding factor, Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna started things off with a single in the first scoring Matt Carpenter.

Pirates' Colin Moran ties things up with an RBI single in the fourth.

In the fifth, Pittsburgh's Adam Frazier triples in two runs to make it a 3-1 lead.

Also in the fifth, Austin Meadows caps off the Pirates scoring with a sac fly, scoring Adam Frazier.

Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko came in clutch in the seventh with a two-run single (4-3 Pirates).

In the eighth, Harrison Badar singles in the tying run at 4-4.

A good eye leads to a walk for Yairo Munoz with the bases loaded and the Cardinals taking a 5-4 lead.

Cardinals Catcher Carson Kelly reaches on a fielder's choice allowing another run and a final of 6-4 Cardinals.

