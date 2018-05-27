One person shot in Murphysboro, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

One person shot in Murphysboro, IL

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Police in Murphysboro are investigating a shooting.
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Murphysboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday, May 27.

At 12:19 a.m., police responded to an individual suffering from gunshot wounds in the 100 blocks of Wells Street.

Officers found a 25-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital and then flown by Air Evac to a trauma center.

He is in critical condition at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Murphysboro Police Department.

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

