One person shot in Murphysboro, IL

Police in Murphysboro are investigating a shooting. (Source: KFVS)

Murphysboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday, May 27.

At 12:19 a.m., police responded to an individual suffering from gunshot wounds in the 100 blocks of Wells Street.

Officers found a 25-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The man was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital and then flown by Air Evac to a trauma center.

He is in critical condition at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Murphysboro Police Department.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.