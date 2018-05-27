Carbondale police investigating shooting that left one injured

The City of Carbondale Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, May 27.

At 2:39 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of East Walnut Street in reference to multiple shots fired.

According to police, at least one person was shot.

That individual was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale Emergency Room and is being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

