Cape Girardeau holds 4th annual "Carry the Load"

A group of people in support of veterans walk through the streets of Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Saturday, May 26.

It was the fourth-annual "carry the load" march. Some people even made the trek in full gear.

It started downtown at the river wall and ended about five miles away at cape county park north at the law enforcement memorial.

The local VFW held a short ceremony to remember prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action.

