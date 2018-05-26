Kelso Photographer travels to England for Royal Wedding

Many of us try to keep our personal and professional lives separate, after spending all day working most of us don't want to bring our jobs home.

But for a wedding photographer, like Taylor Seyer, she takes her work home as she captures the simple moments.

"Yea the simple moments that embody who they are as a couple compared to just smiling at the camera," said Seyer.

She's been shooting for about 5 years, and has captured 30 weddings, but has 19 more coming this year. For her, it's all about simplicity.

"Like every couple has that perfect bear hug that makes them feel at home and makes them feel at peace," said Seyer. "Yea like that little moment that's theirs, capturing that is probably the best thing."

But her favorite wedding she's shot didn't come with a paycheck, just a travel itinerary.

"I never expected to see any of the royal wedding, especially where I was at," she added. "It was unbelievable, like, I'm still sitting here and thinking there's no way I was there and I can't believe it."

While she was there, she found herself on the edge of the parade route. She got to see the carriage that carried Prince Harry and Meghan Markel.

"When the carriage came up I was just in shock, I remember I was holding my phone in one hand, hoping I was still getting everything in frame and I'm just like sitting there waving with the other."

Now that experience helping her make others feel royal on their special day.

"Everyone can look and feel like royalty on their big day."?

