East Prairie carnival shut down after reports of inappropriate remarks made by employees

The East Prairie carnival was shut down a day early after reports of carnival employees making inappropriate remarks to young girls.

According to East Prairie Chief Mark Higgins, the first incident happened opening night of the carnival, Wednesday, May 23.

A carnival employee made an inappropriate sexual remark to an underage teenage girl.

Police brought the man into the station but did not make an arrest.

On Friday, May 25, another carnival employee was also reported of making more inappropriate remarks to teenage girls.

East Prairie chose to shut down the carnival early in the best interest of the town and the citizens, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

They also apologized in a Facebook for the company's inappropriate activity and stated they will not contract with Sonshine Amusements again.

